Politics
2023: Atiku confirms talks with Kwankwaso, Obi
The People Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said on Tuesday he has been holding talks with his New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso and the Labour Party flag bearer, Peter Obi, for possible support in next month’s election.
Abubakar, who disclosed this in an interview with BBC Hausa Service, said though the duo of Obi and Kwankwaso do not pose any threat to his chances in the election, he would like to get their support for the election.
He said: “I see no threat because we are not together with them (Kwankwaso and Obi). We are in talk with them, one of them may possibly come.
The former vice president also expressed optimism that the party would resolve its crisis before the election.
He added: “Each party has its internal crisis, we are still talking with them. Most are either in PDP or in other parties and definitely that will not make us lose the election because we okay with the elections preparations for now.
READ ALSO: Campaign director, other LP leaders in North-East dump Obi for Atiku
“Elections now are not like in the past when a governor will dictate who to vote for. Elections today are in the hands of the voters.”
The former governor had early this month dismissed rumours on a planned alliance with Abubakar.
In a chat with journalists in Abuja, Kwankwaso insisted that he has no plan to withdraw from the presidential race for any candidate.
It also remained to be seen if Obi who enjoys the support of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and other notable Nigerians would withdraw from the election for the PDP candidate.
