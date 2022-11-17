2023: Atiku harps on restructuring

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, has pledged that, if elected in the elections of 2023, he will support legislation giving additional authority to lower levels of government.

Atiku made the commitment on Wednesday in Lagos at a discussion with members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

The former vice president clarified what he said were misunderstandings surrounding his remarks on restructuring during a discussion with the Lagos Business School Alumni Association.

He said, “It is rather unfortunate that a section of the media reported my remarks at an event yesterday (Tuesday) which casts doubts on my readiness to implement my restructuring agenda.

“Let me therefore take advantage of today’s gathering of Nigerian media gatekeepers to state unequivocally that my restructuring agenda is intact and will be implemented from my first day in office.”

READ ALSO:Atiku moves to reconcile with Wike, other aggrieved PDP governors

“Already, I have received a report from a team of constitutional law experts that I assembled to look into our constitution and highlight areas where there are items that can be moved to the concurrent and residual lists of the constitution.

“Let me assure you that if I am elected president next year, I will begin working on the implementation of that report on my very first day in office.”

In response to questions from the editors, Atiku stated that his administration would collaborate with the business sector to close the nation’s infrastructure shortfalls.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now