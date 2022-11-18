2023: Atiku, Okowa meet Jonathan in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, met with former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday night in Abuja.

The meeting between Atiku and Jonathan took place about three months after the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, met the former Nigerian leader on his 2023 presidential aspiration.

READ ALSO: Jonathan denies working with five aggrieved governors to destabilize PDP

Tinubu met with the former president at his Abuja residence on August 30.

Atiku confirmed his meeting with Jonathan on his Twitter handle on Friday.

He wrote: “Last night, I led a delegation alongside my vice presidential candidate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, on a courtesy visit to former president Goodluck Jonathan, at his residence in Abuja.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now