2023: Atiku’s spokesman, Bwala, accuses APC of hiding Tinubu like palliative

The continued failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to honour invitations to presidential debates ahead of 2023 elections, has continued to dominate issues in the polity.

Daniel Bwala, spokesman to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday accused the APC Presidential Campaign Council of keeping the former Lagos away from debates like palliative.

Tinubu has come under severe criticism as a result of his inability to attend presidential debates like his counterparts in the opposition have done.

The former Lagos State Governor had turned down invitation by Arise TV to a town hall meeting, citing needless partisan interests in the organization of the event.

This development had engendered a crisis between APC Campaign Directorates and the media group, with the former accusing the latter of partnering with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to smear Tinubu’s image.

Speaking on the development in a tweet on Friday, Bwala challenged APC Campaign Council to present its presidential candidate for public scrutiny.

The PDP chieftain insisted the former Lagos State Governor must be quizzed by the Nigerian people in order for them to ascertain his suitability for the presidency.

He wrote: “Hiding him like palliative is anti-democratic. All Nigerians want is for him to face the press and answer questions, because there are many questions he needs to answer to ascertain his suitability or otherwise for the job; not enough to say Emilokan. It is Questions- lokan.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

