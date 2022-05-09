2023: Ayade, Sylva obtain APC presidential forms

The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade and Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, have obtained their Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to contest for the presidential ticket of the party.

Both got their forms on Monday at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, beating the Tuesday deadline for purchase of the forms.

Ayade’s form was said to have been bought by a group of supporters, and given to him in Abuja.

Recall that in April, Ayade had declared his interest to run for office of the President.

On receiving the form, he said he has governed his State well, and is capable of replicating the successes he recorded as Governor to the nation.

However, Sylva, who received his form bought by a support group in Abuja, explained that he needed to consult his constituency and the leaders of the country before he takes a final decision on whether he will contest or not.

He said: “I feel very honoured and humbled for the show of love and this show of commitment not to me, but to Nigeria. I have tried my best since I was appointed by Mr. President to this office to do my service to Nigeria

READ ALSO: Tinubu woos APC delegates in Katsina, boasts of track records

“But to realise that my efforts have been noticed by you Nigerians and that you Nigerians by yourself will go and take the trouble of obtaining the nomination and the expression of interest forms for me is very humbling. And I must also say it was very shocking at the same time.

“I’m very happy and pleased by this gesture. So what I will do now, I will not give you a straight answer right now. But I’m really thankful for what you have done because I need to consult. I need to consult my constituency and consult leaders of this country, and then I’ll come back to you to let you know if I have taken the position also to run for this office.

“I thank you very much. So, you’ll give me a very short time. I will start right away with the consultation. I will go to my leader, for example, the Ijaw leader, sir Clark.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now