2023: Ayu projects 25 governors for PDP despite unrest

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, boasted on Wednesday the party would produce at least 25 governors in the 2023 general elections.

Ayu said this at the end of a closed-door meeting with the party’s governorship candidates from 34 states across the country in Abuja.

The meeting was part of ongoing efforts by the PDP leaders to address the crisis in the major opposition party.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his supporters have demanded the resignation of the former Senate President over his alleged role in the crisis rocking the PDP since the conclusion of its presidential primary in May.

However, the chairman has vowed to remain in office till the end of his tenure in 2025.

Wike and his allies, including the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, reportedly met with the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the United Kingdom on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: PDP crisis: Bode George demands Ayu’s resignation, rules out Wike’s defection to APC

The meeting has already raised concerns in PDP that the governor was determined to work against the party in next year’s election.

Ayu said: “The candidates are coming together, uniting the party, and to discuss, even, the issues of reconciliation.

“The candidates came and expressed their concerns in their various states. Briefed us on the efforts they are making in their various states to win the elections.

“We want to return about 25 state governors or more as we used to have. So the mood in the party is excellent.

“We are very determined that we don’t just win at the national level, states and national assemblies, and state governorship, we want to return about 25 state governors or more as we used to have. So the mood in the party is excellent.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now