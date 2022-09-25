2023: Babachir Lawal continues offensive against APC over Muslim-Muslim ticket

A former secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, said on Sunday Christians in Northern Nigeria would maintain their commitment to justice, equity, and fair play in the 2023 elections.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the former SGF insisted that any country or political system founded on injustice would fail.

He expressed regret that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, saw nothing wrong with the adoption of the Muslim-Muslim ticket despite the current precarious state of the country.

Lawal revealed that a number of Nigerians had reached out to him and former House Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, to sheath their swords and negotiate with the APC.

The duo have launched several campaigns against the ruling party since Tinubu picked the former Borno State governor as his running mate on July 10.

The statement read “Quite a number of Nigerians have reached out to Rt Hon (Yakubu) Dogara and I and to some of the leaders in our eminent group of Northern Christian politicians to sheath our swords and instead go for negotiations with the APC.

“I now want to respond to this. We have so far not taken the road to reconciliation because, in the first instance, neither the APC as a party nor its presidential candidate has bothered to seek us out for reconciliation even though early on, our doors were left open for such.

“We only get to learn of their views through vile propaganda in the media courtesy of their rabid attack dogs whom they have procured in abundance.

“It seems that Bola/Shettima’s preferred approach is to attempt to counter our position through insults and sponsored fake Christian organizations in order to create the impression that there is a division within Christendom on this matter.

“Needless to say, this tactic has failed woefully. They are now the but of jokes in church gatherings all over the country. Unknown to them Church history emphatically records that Christians are more united in terms of adversity and persecution as now being propelled by this Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC.

“This approach has also portrayed the duo as arrogant and pitiable people while also exposing them to the public as people with unimaginable deficiencies of noble character.”

