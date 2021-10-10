2023: Bakare forms new movement, demands new constitution

The Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, has formed a new movement, Nigeria for Nigerians (N4N), ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country.

Bakare, who disclosed this during his state of the nation address titled: “The black box of Nigeria’s politics” in Oregun, Lagos, said the new movement was inaugurated because “it was time for Nigerians to take back their nation.”

The cleric stressed that the movement would be officially called the New Nigeria Progressive Movement and fight to entrench true federalism in the country.

Bakare said: “Fellow Nigerians, I’m here to announce to you that the time has come for the true progressives to arise, say enough is enough to political hypnosis. It is time to take our country back.

“We are stepping in to shape the national conversation beyond elections and begin to lay the groundwork for the restructuring of this nation.

“We will be going to every nook and cranny with our agenda and message. We have only three points on our agenda — restructuring, restructuring, and restructuring.

“Therefore, our Distinct Nationhood Agenda (DNA) is simple, it is RUN — Restructuring For United Nigeria – this is what I’m set to advance.

“I’m running and leading a movement called the New Nigeria Progressives Movement. We shall join forces with foreign countries, champion reintegration of diverse ethnic groups into true identity until every Nigeria is proud to say ‘I’m a Nigerian’, and also spearhead the orientation of every Nigerian until a minimum of 50 million Nigerians can say ‘no’ to hypnotic democracy.”

He also charged President Muhammadu Buhari to “tear down” the 1999 Constitution.

The cleric added: “I say to President Muhammadu Buhari: Mr. President, stop passing the buck to the National Assembly. Tear down this inhibiting concoction of a constitution; tear it down so we can build a truly great nation!

“This is one enduring legacy your administration can still secure before your time in power draws to a close. If you do, present and unborn generations of Nigerians will remember you for it and write your name in gold when the history of this period is written.

“If you don’t, history will record that you failed to rise to the occasion and squandered a great opportunity.”

