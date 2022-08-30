2023: Bauchi governor did not dump his deputy —PDP

Following the heat generated by the announcement of Auwal Jatau as the gubernatorial running mate to Sen Bala Mohammed for the 2023 gubernatorial election, Bauchi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied that the governor dumped his Deputy, Senator Baba Tela from the race.

The PDP rather claimed that the two, Bala Mohammed and Baba Tela are working together in harmony to ensure the success of the party in the 2023 general elections.

Clarifying the issue, State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Yayanuwa Zainabari in his reaction said that Governor Bala did not in any way dump Baba Tela to pick Auwal Jatau as his running mate.

He said that the Deputy gubernatorial candidate of the Party, Auwal Jatau was quoted out of context in the media saying that there was no where in the story that he said the Governor dumped his Deputy for him.

According to him, “it is the figment of imagination of reporters and mischief from political actors” .

Yayanuwa Zainabari further said that instead of political actors in the state to fan ember of discord between the two, they should rather channel their energy towards supporting the administration to continue the ongoing good works in the areas of infrastructural development, empowerment and unity amongst the various interests in the state.

The PDP Spokesman also said that the issue of changing the Deputy Governor in the 2023 election was a decision reached by the Governor and stakeholders from the Bauchi North Senatorial district.

He added that the incumbent deputy governor, Baba Tela was working and enjoying the cordial relationship existing between him and the governor”.

He said that, “So, heating up the polity was unnecessary and uncalled for. People are trying to create confusion where there shouldn’t be. It’s still the same family, the governor and his Deputy are in good terms, and they talk regularly, and sometimes take decisions together, So, let’s be fair to the two political leaders that we have and stop trying to create confusion amongst them.”

Yayanuwa Zainabari further said that,

“there is destiny in all aspects of human life , and whatever happened is destiny. With the consent of all stakeholders, while the new Deputy Gubernatorial candidate Auwal Jatau will be unveiled when we start campaigns”.

By Yemi Kanji

