2023: Begin to prepare your handover notes, PDP tells APC

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has asked the All Progressive Congress (APC)-led government of Nigeria to start getting ready to quit power.

Ayu was speaking at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja during the inauguration of the newly elected national officers of the party earlier on Friday.

He said the party was definitely coming back in 2023 to “pull back Nigeria from the brink” and encouraged the international community to not lose faith in the country.

”A PDP administration will change the narrative. We will unite the people. We will deepen the content of our democracy,” said Ayu.

“We will rebuild our collapsed economy. We will make Nigerians the focus of development. We will expand our international vision beyond Niger Republic.

“We will check the rampaging insecurity. We will restore Nigeria’s lost glory. And we will reclaim our dignity, destiny and pride as the Giant of Africa.

“To the APC, we, once again, renew our quit notice on you. Begin to prepare your handover notes.

“To Africa and the international community – we know you are worried about Nigeria. But we assure you that PDP will pull back Nigeria from the brink. PDP will not allow Nigeria to fulfil those doomsday predictions,” he added.

