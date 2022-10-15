2023 BUDGET: EFCC, Police, Defence Ministry to spend N149m on newspapers

Last Friday, President Muhammadu Buhari presented before the National Assembly, the appropriation bill for 2023.

Tagged “2023 Budget of Fiscal Consolidation and Transition”, Buhari proposed a total of N20.51 trillion as appropriation for the year. This is his last budget as President of Nigeria.

The budget, which is benchmarked on an oil price of $70 per barrel, has a recurrent expenditure profile of N8.27 trillion and a capital expenditure profile of N5.35 trillion.

The planned expenditure also include; Statutory Transfers of N744.11 billion; Personnel Costs of N4.99 trillion; Pensions, Gratuities and Retirees’ Benefits of N854.8 billion and Overheads of N1.11 trillion; Debt Service of N6.31 trillion; and Sinking Fund of N247.73 billion.

In another document with more details of the budget, it was found that Police commands and formations, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and the ministry of Defence proposed to spend over N149 million naira on the purchase of newspapers in 2023.

READ ALSO: 2023 BUDGET: 14 universities get N230.9bn, as ASUU votes on strike

Police Commands and formations proposed to buy newspapers worth 61,498,580; the EFCC proposed 10,816,896 for newspapers; while academies and departments within the Ministry of Defence want to spend N76,890,927 on newspapers.

According to the breakdown of the budget of the Ministry of Defence, officers on Defence mission would spend N56,325,516 on newspapers; Nigeria Defence Academy, and the Defence headquarters would spend N1,200,321 and N1,007,976 respectively for the same purpose.

The budget of the Nigeria Air Force has N14,049,000 for newspapers. For ithe Command And Staff College, Jaji – N1,265,000; Airforce Institute Of Technology, Kaduna – N346,485; Defence Industries Corporation Of Nigeria – N600,000; and N96,629 for the Defence Space Administration, for newspaper purchase.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now