2023 BUDGET: Nigerian govt projects N8.52trn for staff salaries, others, Presidency gets N14.2bn

The federal government is looking at spending over N8.5 trillion on recurrent expenditure in 2023.

This is N1.4 billion more than the N7.10 trillion planned in the amended 2022 Budget framework.

The ministry of finance revealed this in its circular to heads of Ministries, Departments & Agencies (MDA’s).

The breakdown shows personnel costs for MDAs will gulp over N4.54 trillion, while N779.bn will be for personnel cost for Government Officials (GOEs).

Pensions, Gratuities & Retirees Benefits is projected to cost the government N827.86 billion, and Service Wide Votes N1 trillion, among others.

Again, the presidential amnesty programme will take the country back by N65 billion just as TETFUND would gulp N12.4 billion.

In a note to the heads of MDAs, the ministry of finance cautioned against any sharp practice.

It reads: “Overhead budget ceilings will be issued for individual MDAs. Thus, all MDAs must work within and not exceed their 2023 overhead ceilings to prepare their 2023 Overhead budget submissions.”

“The BOF has prepared personnel cost estimates based on information earlier obtained from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and/ or submitted by the MDAs in response to the earlier issued 2023 Personnel Budget Call Circular. Each MDA will be advised accordingly of its personnel cost budget for 2023.”

The circular also revealed that N14.22 billion has been projected to be spent by the presidency in 2023.

