2023 BUDGET: SERAP condemns N13.8bn entitlements to ex-presidents, VPs, others active in politics

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has slammed the Buhari-led administration for allocating entitlement benefits to former Presidents, Vice Presidents, Heads of States and others in the country.

A total of N13.8bn has been set aside for the payment of pensions to former Presidents, Vice-Presidents, Heads of State, Chiefs of General Staff, retired heads of service, permanent secretaries, as well as retired heads of government agencies and parastatals in the 2023 proposed budget.

A breakdown of the allocation revealed a total of N2.3bn as entitlements of former presidents/heads of states and vice-presidents/chief of general staff.

While N10.5bn would serve as benefits of retired heads of service and permanent secretaries, a total of N1bn would be paid as severance benefits to retired heads of government agencies and parastatals.

Those to benefit from the proposed allocation include former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, as well as Vice-Presidents Atiku Abubakar and Namadi Sambo, among others.

Heads of States, General Yakubu Gowon, General Abdusalami Abubakar and General Ibrahim Babangida are also expected to be beneficiaries.

Read also:SERAP urges Nigerian govt to publish names of suspects involved in oil theft

SERAP via his Twitter handle on Saturday faulted the entitlement benefits to former office holders who are still active in mainstream politics and demanded an immediate reversal of the proposal.

The organization wrote: “The Buhari administration should immediately cut the proposed budget of N13.8bn to pay pensions to former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, and Vice-Presidents Atiku Abubakar and Namadi Sambo who remain active in politics or business.

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now