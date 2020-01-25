2023: Buhari didn’t promise to make Tinubu his successor – NIWA chief

The Chairman of the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), George Muoghalu, said on Saturday President Muhammadu Buhari did not promise to hand over power to a former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu.

Muoghalu, who is a former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), told journalists in Imo State that the chances of the South East producing the successor to the President are now brighter.

The NIWA chief said President Buhari had been fair to the South East zone and charged the APC to win more states in the region.

He also expressed optimism that the party would win the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State with a quality candidate.

Muoghalu said he was satisfied with the reconciliation approach the APC had adopted in settling the disputes in the Imo State chapter of the party.

He said: “Who told you that the President promised to hand over power to Tinubu. There was nothing like that, people should stop speculating.

READ ALSO: RERUN: Gunmen abduct INEC staff with election materials in Cross River

“I am optimistic that the APC has brighter chances of producing the President in 2023 but we need to win more states. With a quality candidate, APC will win Anambra in 2021.

“The President is doing a lot of good things in the South East but like Oliver Twist, our people want more from the Federal Government.”

Join the conversation

Opinions