2023: Buhari prays for Tinubu, APC’s success at Lagos mega rally

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday prayed for the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Saturday’s election.

Buhari spoke at the grand finale of the APC presidential campaign rally held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

He said: “l hereby raise the hand of the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“Congratulations and l wish APC the very best of luck.”

In his remarks, Tinubu thanked the president for his support and encouragement in his bid to become the country’s next leader.

The former Lagos State governor said for anybody to succeed Buhari, such a person must work hard and follow the law.

He said: “You follow all the procedures during the party primaries, votes were cast, and l won.

“You did not ask them to reverse it based on my tribe or religion, not minding being from your village in Daura.

“Leadership is for growth, independence of mind, and capacity to perform which you encouraged me to inculcate.”

He, therefore, promised to work hard and sustain the country’s democracy if elected as president on Saturday.

The APC candidate added: “I will renew the hopes of the hopeless and all the goals and agenda set in our manifesto will be fulfilled.”

On his part, the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, described the grand finale of the party’s campaign as symbolic.

He said the campaign was symbolic because the party brought its presidential candidate to his home state to cast his vote at his polling unit at the end of a tasking campaign.

“We have gone the length and breadth of the country and It is our hope that legacies built over the years by the administration will be built upon for the better of all.

“We pray that by Saturday, the dice is cast and we have the APC president sworn in come May 29,” the former Nasarawa State governor added.

Similarly, Sanwo-Olu thanked Nigerians, especially the people of Lagos, for believing in democracy.

He assured that Lagos would continue to be the centre of excellence and aquatic splendor.

The governor urged the people of the state to come out en masse and vote for the APC presidential candidate and others on Saturday.

The campaign rally was attended by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and governors from Kogi, Gombe, Plateau, Ekiti, Niger, Ogun, and Borno, among others.

