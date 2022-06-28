2023: Buhari promises quick resolution of grievances at meeting with APC senators

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) would sustain the post-primaries healing process in the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The president stated this during a meeting with the APC senators at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari convened the meeting for all parties to deliberate on the outcome of the party primaries and its implications for the party.

He said machinery had been put in place by the National Working Committee to address their complaints received from some members during the primaries held in May.

At least six senators including a former Senate Majority Leader, Yahaya Bello, had dumped the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since the conclusion of the exercise.

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, claimed last week that at least 22 senators had concluded plans to dump the party in the coming weeks over grievances arising from the primaries.

The president said: “In keeping with our ethos, therefore, I shall continue to address the ensuing challenges and grievances through the party machinery while paying keen attention to the outcomes.

“I must also remind you of the primacy of justice in all our actions. If justice is denied, the outcome is usually unpleasant.

“This is because you are the members who keep the party running. Some members of the National Working Committee visited the National Assembly recently to dialogue with our legislators.

“The leadership of the party is currently addressing the outcomes as part of the way forward.”

Buhari encouraged all the party functionaries to adhere to the truth and to be fair to all parties in any dispute.

He told the APC senators that the strength and victory of the party in the election would depend on the unity of members and their ability to prevent injustices or heal them, perceived or real.

He added: “As the leader of the party, one of my primary roles is to ensure that our culture of internal democracy and dispute resolution is strengthened.

“This is by creating the opportunity for members to ventilate their opinions, views and grievances at different levels.

“Notwithstanding the fact that we have accomplished 23 years of uninterrupted democratic governance, our journey is still in a nascent stage and we continue to learn from our challenges and mistakes.

“Similarly, our party is still evolving in its culture and practices and it is my expectation and hope that we shall attain a mature level in our internal conduct.

“I have noted your grievances, particularly as it concerns the just concluded processes, the cost to the nation, the threat to the majority position held by our party in the legislative chambers.

“I have also noted the likely consequent cost to the electoral fortunes of our party as we approach the general elections. We must not allow these dire threats to come to pass.

“I must acknowledge that in every contest, there must be a level playing ground just as there would be grievances at the end. That is the test of our democratic credentials, systems and practices.

“I have since the conclusion of the processes been inundated with various reports and complaints.”

