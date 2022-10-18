2023: Buhari to unveil Tinubu’s manifesto Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari will unveil the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Friday in Abuja.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Akoshile, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the president would the APC campaign council the same day.

The two events, according to him, will take place at the State House, Abuja.

Tinubu had during a meeting the APC presidential council had with the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and the Progressives Governors’ Forum in Abuja last week presented his manifesto for review by all stakeholders.

Akoshile wrote: “Flash: President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday at the State House, Abuja, unveil the manifesto and policy document of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and inaugurate the Campaign Council.”

