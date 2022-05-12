2023: Buhari’s directive on resignation of political appointees timely – Femi Adesina

The Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, said on Thursday his principal’s to ministers and other political appointees seeking elective positions in 2023 to resign came at the right time.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Wednesday directed the members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and other political appointees with designs in next year’s elections to leave their posts latest by May 16.

A few hours later the quartet of Godwill Akpabio (Niger Delta), Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation), Ogbonnaya Onu (Science and Technology) and Emeka Nwajiuba (Education) left the cabinet.

Adesina stated this when he featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today.

He said: “That was the right time for it. When it is time for something it is done. When it is done prematurely, it is not the right time.”

“I read that the Minister of Science and Technology has resigned, but I cannot confirm that any of them has indeed resigned.

“Because their resignation letter will not come directly to the President, but to the SGF.

“It is the SGF that will confirm. If the SGF has not transmitted such to the president, how would I know?

READ ALSO: Femi Adesina accuses Buhari critics of using ‘their mouths to divide’ Nigeria

“There’s a Federal Executive Council meeting tomorrow. Everybody that is exiting the government, is meeting the President 10:00 a.m. tomorrow (Friday).

“I think it is even in their own interests to resign so that they can concentrate on their aspirations. And it is also in the interest of the government.

“The King’s word is powerful. When the president speaks, it has the force of law behind it. Anybody that needed to see him, should see him.

“We can’t preempt the President. He left a window of opportunity open, that anyone of them that need to see him concerning the directive should do so.

“Anybody who was serious to run, and had paid, should follow the directive.

“You recall the interview the president granted to your station. He said he has a preferred candidate, but he would not disclose to avoid any mischief from happening. That shows he will be involved in the process; but whether he would impose the candidate, we cannot say.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now