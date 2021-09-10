Politics
2023: Buhari’s successor can come from any part of Nigeria — Modu-Sheriff
A former Borno State Governor, Ali Modu-Sheriff, said on Thursday President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor can come from any part of the country in 2023.
Sheriff, who stated this during his investiture as patron of a political pressure group, Frontier for Quality Leadership and Good Governance, in Abuja, said Nigerians should be bordered about getting a President who is capable of steering the affairs of the country in the right direction.
He stressed that it was needless to put tribe and religion into consideration while looking for the President’s successor.
The ex-governor said: “We must put our differences aside and look for leaders from anywhere. We must also believe that leadership is from God. Nobody makes himself a leader, it is only when God chooses you to be a leader and I believe that most people always blame leaders.
Read also: Without Buhari, APC will lose in 2023 – Gov Fintiri
“If the man that will bring succour to Nigeria is coming from a mountain in Ogoja, we should go and look for him. If the man is in the extreme end of Adamawa, we should go and look for him. If he is coming from the end of Anambra, we should go and look for him. We must do soul-searching and look for a leader.
“When I see people criticise leaders on what they know nothing about, I pray for them because you will only know the challenges of this country when you are saddled with responsibility.
“You know the complex situation of our country. When we have leaders, we should pray for them that God should intervene. We should not curse our leaders.
“We have more than 300 tribes and languages living in this country and our unique nature, the way we are made up, makes it mandatory for all of us to live together and be our brother’s keeper.”
