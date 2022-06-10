2023: CAN counsels APC, PDP on choice of running mates

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the plans by presidential candidates of major political parties to settle for Muslim-Muslim tickets, stressing the need for justice and balance.

In a statement issued on Friday by CAN National Secretary, Joseph Daramola, the association said presidential candidates of political parties with either Muslim/Muslim or Christian/Christian tickets would not be considered.

There were insinuations that presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar, are considering Moslems as running mates.

In its reaction, CAN stressed the significance of justice and balance in the continuity of Nigeria as a religiously polarized country.

The body said the decision on running mate if not properly handled might ignite needless religious war and worsen the current insecurity in the country.

The statement read: “CAN urges that a balance of both religious practitioners be considered in the choice of running mates of the presidential candidates.

“We do not subscribe to Christian/Christian ticket or Muslim/Muslim ticket.

“Politicians can talk politics but we have stated our view long before now. Any party that tries the same religion ticket will fail.

“This is not 1993. Imagine how bad it will be if we have two Muslims in power? The extant Nigerian constitution promotes religious balance.

“So, if any political party wants to try a Muslim/Muslim ticket, it is at its peril. CAN is only forewarning, but will make a categorical statement in the event our warning is not heeded.

“If they try Muslim/Muslim ticket this time around, the outcome will be worse because our fault lines are very visible.

“To those arguing that people do not care about the religions of their leaders once they are competent and credible.

“We dare APC to pick its presidential running mate from the south and PDP pick its own from the north and see what follows.

“When the late sage, Papa Obafemi Awolowo picked Chief Mrs. Oyibo Odinamadu, a fellow Christian and Southerner, as his running mate in 1979, we all know the consequences of his performance in the north. Our politicians should be doing what will unite us instead of what will further polarise the country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now