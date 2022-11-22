2023: CAN engages Atiku, Okowa in Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday arrived at the headquarters of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Abuja for an interactive session.

CAN leadership had started their engagements with presidential candidates ahead of 2023 general elections.

The interaction was meant to ask candidates pertinent questions regarding their manifestos for Nigerians next year.

The association had last week quizzed the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his agenda for the country next year.

In company of the former Vice President were Governor of Taraba State, Dairus Ishaku; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former Vice President, Alhaji Namadi Sambo; Chief Tom Ikimi; Chairman Emeritus of Daar Communications Plc, Dr. Raymond Dokpesi;

Others include former governor of Cross River, Liyel Imoke; Senator Philip Aduda, Senator Dino Melaye, Timi Alaibe, Kenneth Imasuagbon, Dele Momodu, Boni Haruna, and and some key members of the party.

Details of the meeting would be shared in subsequently reports.

