2023: CAN urges parties’ flag bearers to address issues affecting Nigerians

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Sunday charged all political parties and their candidates to address issues affecting the country.

The CAN President, Rev. Samson Supo Ayokunle, made the call at an Inter-Denominational Church Service to mark 2022 Democracy Day in Abuja.

Ayokunle, who was represented at the service by the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, urged political leaders, particularly those eyeing elective positions in 2023 to pay attention to the citizens’ pains, concerns, and apprehensions in order to address them.

He said the country needed leaders who are sensitive to issues, making bold, fair and just decisions that bring Nigerians together as one family.

The CAN President said: “The scripture says that rulers over men must be just, ruling in the fear of God.

“We urge our politicians, those seeking to rule us come 2023 in the name of God Almighty, please see to it that in your plans, in your decisions, your utterances, your campaign, bring us together as one nation.

“You can rule if there is a nation. If there is no nation or the nation is at war, you cannot rule. Please in your plans, in your decisions, in your campaigns, in your utterances, close the fault lines and do not make them wider.

“This is the wise counsel of the church because we care for this nation, Nigeria.

“Righteousness exalts a nation and if there is no justice, if there is no equity, if there is no fairness, there is no righteousness.”

Ayokunle said leaders to be elected in 2023 must handle the issue of ethnicity and religion with wisdom and sensitivity.

He added: “We want a nation where everyone is treated fairly, equally, no matter the tribe or the ethnic or whatever parts of the nation you come from. I mean a nation where every Nigerian can call my nation.

“We want our leaders to make decisions that will promote a sense of belonging and bring all Nigerians together from the East, West, North, South, from every part to see Nigeria as their own. This needs to be handled.

“Religion has become a major issue in our national political life. And our politicians need to handle this in a very, very wise, bold and sensitive way.”

