2023 CHAN Qualifier: Nigeria lose first leg to Ghana

The Super Eagles B of Nigeria were beaten 2-0 by their Ghanaian counterparts in a 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

The Black Galaxies took the first leg of the final qualifying round on Sunday, and Nigeria would be hoping to turn things around in the second leg.

The game which was played inside the Cape Coast stadium, Accra, saw Afriyie Barnieh and Suraj Seidu seal the victory for the hosts.

Both teams will meet in the second leg billed for Saturday, September 3rd, inside the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The aggregate winners over the two legs will qualify for next year’s CHAN billed to hold in Algeria.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that the home-based Eagles failed to qualify for the 2020 CHAN after losing to Togo in the qualifiers.

