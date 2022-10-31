Politics
2023: CJN Ariwoola warns politicians against interfering with judiciary
As the 2023 elections get near, Olukayode Ariwoola, the freshly sworn-in Chief Justice of Nigeria, issued a warning to politicians not to interfere with the judiciary’s work.
Ariwoola cautioned the courts to leave politics to the politicians while speaking at a banquet held in his honour by the Oyo State Government, over the weekend.
The CJN said: “We are ready and waiting and we shall not let down Nigerians. Let the politicians leave the judiciary alone for us to function.
READ ALSO:Buhari swears in Ariwoola as substantive CJN
“Let them do their things and let us do our things. Law is not static; what we apply is the law as it is made. But our dockets are full. We have asked for an amendment to our constitution over and over again.
“There are many matters that should not find their way to the Supreme Court in 2022. Many are indeed domestic matters of the political parties. Why bring that to the court for us to adjudicate when your constitution has shown you the way?
“Follow the way. And the constitution of a party remains inferior to the constitution of Nigeria. So, wherever there is conflict, the constitution of Nigeria prevails.
“So, we are waiting, praying fervently, God helping us, this country will not be divided, this country will not collapse in our time and in your time. We promise to do our best unscratched and we shall not let you down, we shall not fail Nigerians.”
During the September commissioning of the Body of Benchers Complex, in Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari had charged the judiciary to remain neutral in determination of election related cases as the nation drew closer to the 2023 general elections.
