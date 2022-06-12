2023: Comedian, I Go Dye, urges Nigerians to get their PVC

Nigerian comedian, Francis Agoda better known as I Go Dye has sent a word of hope and admonition to Nigerians to commemorate the celebration of Democracy Day.

The popular comedian implored all Nigerians to make the sacrifice of going the extra mile to usher in true freedom by getting their Permanent Voters Card (PVC), so they can elect leaders who have true interest of the nation and its masses at heart.

He reminded his fellow Nigerians of the past and affirmed that greatness can only come through the power of the people without violence using the power of the PVC.

“If we can make the simple sacrifices to vote wisely, that is the only means to achieve this freedom without violence which can only be actualized through the PVC. Let’s get it ready because power truly belongs to the people , the comedian wrote on his Instagram page.

Continuing, he added, “Today marks another June 12th, Democracy Day, which was annulled against millions of Nigerians who voted for MKO Abiola. As a nation, we are practicing democracy today, but the fundamental principles and achievements of this system of government have eluded us because of corruption. I want us to reflect on the past, and look into where we are now, that a lot has gone wrong.”

Read also:“I’ll rather wait 8 hours for my PVC than endure another 8 years of misery” —Comedian Uchemba

“Some Companies that were existing before, many of them have been closed, our educational system is declining, unemployment rate is increasing, hardship and poverty has given birth to criminal activities across all regions.

“We should blame those we send to represent us for supporting the political class that has mortgaged our future, by their unpatriotic actions.

“I kindly appeal for us to have the interest of this nation at heart, we have no other home and democracy ought to have been the hope for us.Yes, we can have it right, if the youths advance their participation and involvement in the entire process.

“However, no matter how we may see our lives today, there’s a better day ahead, so no need to retreat. We have the power to change our present predicament, if we just make the simple sacrifice to vote wisely.

“The only means to achieve this freedom without violence can only be actualized through the PVC. Let’s get it ready,because power truly belongs to the people.

Happy Democracy day,” he wrote.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now