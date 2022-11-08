2023: Court disqualifies PDP from Zamfara governorship election

Justice Aminu Bappa-Aliyu of the Federal High Court, Gusau, on Tuesday, nullified the primary election that produced Dauda Lawan-Dare as the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate in Zamfara State.

The court had in September nullified the governorship primary that produced Lawan-Dare as the party’s candidate in the state and ordered a rerun election.

The judge, who ruled in an application filed by the respondent’s opponent in the rerun election, Ibrahim Shehu, held that the exercise was also characterised by widespread irregularities.

He, therefore, ruled that the PDP would not field any candidate for the 2023 governorship election in Zamfara.

