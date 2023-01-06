News
2023: CSOs raises concern over missing PVCs
A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has raised concerns over the reports of missing Permanent Voter Cards ahead of this year’s general elections.
The focal person for the Coalition of Nigerian Youths, Maximilian Tashilani, who addressed journalists at a press conference on Friday in Abuja, challenged President Muhammadu to keep to his promise on transparent elections.
President Buhari has repeatedly assured Nigerians of his commitment to credible elections in the country.
Tashilani tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to work on the sensitization of voters ahead of the elections.
He also warned the judiciary against granting reckless court orders and judgments.
He said: “From all indications, President Muhammadu Buhari is not only desirous of bequeathing the legacy of a free and fair election, he is also poised to ensure that all institutions responsible for delivering credible elections are genuinely independent.
READ ALSO: Desperate politicians buying PVCs in vain —INEC
“The difficulties voters undergo to collect their PVCs are unbearable. Aside from the challenges of locating one PVC, there are also reports of missing PVCs.
“However, as a body, we will not shy away from our responsibility of drawing the nation’s attention to some acts that are capable of derailing the efforts made by Nigerians to ensure the elections are credible and hitch-free.
“Adequate voter education is the solution for delivering free, fair and credible elections. Moreover, such education equips voters with knowing their rights and responsibilities. However, our investigation has shown that such education embarked upon by INEC is inadequate.
“As we approach the 2023 general elections, the Judiciary will definitely be in the eyes of the storm. As Nigerians are enthusiastic about the coming election which is less than 50 days, a lot of Nigerians have expressed fears on the manipulation of the Judiciary and the Judicial system to make nonsense of the gains already made to sanitize the polity.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...