2023: CSOs raises concern over missing PVCs

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has raised concerns over the reports of missing Permanent Voter Cards ahead of this year’s general elections.

The focal person for the Coalition of Nigerian Youths, Maximilian Tashilani, who addressed journalists at a press conference on Friday in Abuja, challenged President Muhammadu to keep to his promise on transparent elections.

President Buhari has repeatedly assured Nigerians of his commitment to credible elections in the country.

Tashilani tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to work on the sensitization of voters ahead of the elections.

He also warned the judiciary against granting reckless court orders and judgments.

He said: “From all indications, President Muhammadu Buhari is not only desirous of bequeathing the legacy of a free and fair election, he is also poised to ensure that all institutions responsible for delivering credible elections are genuinely independent.



“The difficulties voters undergo to collect their PVCs are unbearable. Aside from the challenges of locating one PVC, there are also reports of missing PVCs.

“However, as a body, we will not shy away from our responsibility of drawing the nation’s attention to some acts that are capable of derailing the efforts made by Nigerians to ensure the elections are credible and hitch-free.

“Adequate voter education is the solution for delivering free, fair and credible elections. Moreover, such education equips voters with knowing their rights and responsibilities. However, our investigation has shown that such education embarked upon by INEC is inadequate.

“As we approach the 2023 general elections, the Judiciary will definitely be in the eyes of the storm. As Nigerians are enthusiastic about the coming election which is less than 50 days, a lot of Nigerians have expressed fears on the manipulation of the Judiciary and the Judicial system to make nonsense of the gains already made to sanitize the polity.”

