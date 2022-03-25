2023: Dele Momodu picks PDP nomination form, warns Nigerians on ‘political moneybags’

The Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, on Friday picked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential nomination form in Abuja.

Momodu, who addressed journalists shortly after picking the forms at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja, said he possesses the required qualities to win the 2023 presidential election with the party.

The publisher stressed that his solid education, business acumen, integrity, competence, tolerance, and sharp vision are enough to win him the election.

He, however, warned PDP stakeholders and Nigerians to beware of political moneybags, saying the presidency was never for the highest bidder.

Momodu said: “I am proud to stand resolutely to challenge those who feel Nigeria and Nigerians can be bought or bribed by the highest bidder. The time for the rejection of such a notion is now.

“Nigerians will no longer sell their soul for 20 pieces of silver, and I make bold to say that they are prepared to make this statement and are relying on the political parties for the opportunity to demonstrate that this is the case, by giving to the worthy candidates rather than a recycling of the failed so-called political juggernauts.

“I wish to appeal to all men and women of good conscience to join me in this movement to put a stop to the rascality of those who feel Nigerians are permanently helpless and hopeless and that we can be lorded upon simply because we have chosen to be silent.

“We will no longer acquiesce in this state of affairs. I modestly say that through our collective efforts, the silent and voiceless majority now have a voice and representative in me.”

