2023: Designer creates new cryptocurrency for Peter Obi’s presidential bid

A new cryptocurrency has been created to fund the campaign activities of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2023 general elections.

The artwork which will be listed on the Ethereum blockchain was created by one Chuma Anagbado.

Anaghedo, who displayed the digital asset on Twitter on Friday, said each token would be sold for $10.

The web3 Community creator promised to make an unlimited supply of 0.008 ETH (-/+$10), saying 99 percent of the total funds would be donated to Obi.

Tokens have become an instrument used to reward individuals and adopted by football clubs.

Juventus fans had once rewarded Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, with tokens for his goal milestone while playing for the Seria A team.

Anagbodo said: “To keep it open and ensure transparency recorded on the blockchain, I have listed the tokens on the Ethereum blockchain for an unlimited edition supply at 0.008 ETH (-/+$10) each to raise funds to support the movement poised to save Africa’s most populous and blessed country – Nigeria.

“I will be giving 99 percent of total funds received to verified Peter Obi (Labour Party) campaign support groups and retain 1 percent to support my work. Feel free to create merchandising and branded items In support of the Labour Party using this art. You can screenshot and use it as your display image as well.

“I’ve been drawing this piece for a couple of months now and for most of the time, I left it alone.

“As Nigeria’s 2023 general election campaign begins, I finally figured that I could use my work to lend my support to what has become a ballot revolution, a movement of the masses and a genuine cry for good governance.

“Nigerian youths, in particular, found their hope in the person of Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of a rather obscure Labour Party that has quickly risen to become the prophesied 3rd force. His consistent messaging and engagement with the youth population over the years seem to have struck patriotic cords.”

