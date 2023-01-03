2023: Diri meets Obaseki, Okowa, urges G5 governors to support PDP

The Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri, on Tuesday appealed to the five aggrieved governors in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to retrace their steps and support the party in its quest to win the February 25 presidential election.

The governor made the call when he met with his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, and the party’s vice-presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, at Delta State Governor’s residence at Owa Alero.

The five governors – Nyesome Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) – had demanded the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, as a precondition for supporting the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in next month’s election.

READ ALSO: HURIWA warns G5 governors against endorsing Tinubu’s Muslim-Muslim ticket

In his address at the meeting, the Bayelsa governor noted that the PDP leadership was not ruling out discussion with the quintet to return to the party ahead of the election.

He said: “We want a united PDP and each time we meet, we focus and discuss the unity. We are not ruling out speaking to our brothers even today, we have also discussed the possibility of speaking to them to return to our party.

“We are calling on our brother-governors to be part of their own party and work in unity with every other person. We still want our brother governors back so we can visit them the way we visited our brother, Governor Okowa who by God’s grace will be the Vice-President of Nigeria.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now