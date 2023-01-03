Politics
2023: Diri meets Obaseki, Okowa, urges G5 governors to support PDP
The Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri, on Tuesday appealed to the five aggrieved governors in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to retrace their steps and support the party in its quest to win the February 25 presidential election.
The governor made the call when he met with his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, and the party’s vice-presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, at Delta State Governor’s residence at Owa Alero.
The five governors – Nyesome Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) – had demanded the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, as a precondition for supporting the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in next month’s election.
READ ALSO: HURIWA warns G5 governors against endorsing Tinubu’s Muslim-Muslim ticket
In his address at the meeting, the Bayelsa governor noted that the PDP leadership was not ruling out discussion with the quintet to return to the party ahead of the election.
He said: “We want a united PDP and each time we meet, we focus and discuss the unity. We are not ruling out speaking to our brothers even today, we have also discussed the possibility of speaking to them to return to our party.
“We are calling on our brother-governors to be part of their own party and work in unity with every other person. We still want our brother governors back so we can visit them the way we visited our brother, Governor Okowa who by God’s grace will be the Vice-President of Nigeria.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...