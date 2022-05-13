2023: Ditching of zoning principle will not split PDP – Gov Emmanuel

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, said on Friday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would not split due to the decision of the party to throw its 2023 presidential ticket to all geopolitical zones in the country.

The party had on Wednesday ditched the zoning principle and opted to throw the presidential race open to all aspirants from different geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

Emmanuel, who is one of the aspirants vying for the PDP presidential ticket in this month’s primary, stated this when he featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today.

READ ALSO: PDP BoT member, Waziri, blames Jonathan for disruption of zoning principle

He noted that the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) took the decision towards the restoration of the party’s glory.

The governor stressed that the party was determined to win the presidency in 2023 in order to tackle the challenges dragging the country backwards.

Emmanuel vowed that he would not abandon the party no matter the outcome of the presidential primary.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now