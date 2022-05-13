Politics
2023: Ditching of zoning principle will not split PDP – Gov Emmanuel
The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, said on Friday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would not split due to the decision of the party to throw its 2023 presidential ticket to all geopolitical zones in the country.
The party had on Wednesday ditched the zoning principle and opted to throw the presidential race open to all aspirants from different geopolitical zones in Nigeria.
Emmanuel, who is one of the aspirants vying for the PDP presidential ticket in this month’s primary, stated this when he featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today.
READ ALSO: PDP BoT member, Waziri, blames Jonathan for disruption of zoning principle
He noted that the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) took the decision towards the restoration of the party’s glory.
The governor stressed that the party was determined to win the presidency in 2023 in order to tackle the challenges dragging the country backwards.
Emmanuel vowed that he would not abandon the party no matter the outcome of the presidential primary.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...