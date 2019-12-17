Latest Politics

2023: Don’t count on ‘federal might’, Buhari warns aspirants

December 17, 2019
Buhari
By Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday told politicians hoping to contest the 2023 general elections not to depend on the use of security agencies to win elections.

Buhari who stated this while receiving top government officials at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to commemorate his 77th birthday celebrations, asked them to work hard in order to achieve victory.

More to come…

