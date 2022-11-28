Politics
2023: Don’t sit on the fence, Enugu APGA guber candidate, Nweke, cautions Nigerians against political apathy
Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Enugu State, Frank Nweke, has demanded greater participation of Nigerians in the political affairs of the country.
Nweke, who spoke at an event organized by FixPolitics Initiative in Abuja on Monday, said genuine participation in politics will bring about desired development in the country.
He decried the culture of vote-buying and cautioned Nigerians against political apathy.
Frank Nweke wins APGA governorship ticket in Enugu
He stressed the need for greater collaboration among Nigerians especially during electioneering season.
He said: “Our dreams of a better Nigeria is slowly coming to fruition. When we play our part in the politics of our country, we can achieve this.
“As we take this active steps, note that you cannot fight for what you do not know, you must strive for collaboration and unity among yourself as citizens, and if we treat our vote like a product that can be purchased, we loose our rights to a good life.”
