2023: DSS raises alarm on planned use of thugs for campaigns
The Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday alerted Nigerians on the planned use of thugs by politicians during campaigns for the 2023 general elections.
The DSS Director in Kaduna, Abdul Enachie, stated this during the presentation of the 2nd and 3rd quarter security report in the state.
He warned the youths against allowing themselves to be used as thugs in the state and other parts of the country.
The DSS director also urged the military to sustain their operations against the terrorists in Birnin Gwari and other flashpoints in the state.
He called for the quick completion of the Kaduna-Abuja and Benin-Gwari highways in order to improve the security situation in the state.
