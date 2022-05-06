2023: EFCC to investigate sources of funds for nomination forms

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has promised to investigate the sources of funds used by politicians to purchase nomination forms ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, stated this when he featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, on Friday.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had pegged the nomination and expression of interest forms for presidential aspirants at N100 million and N50 million for their governorship counterparts.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the other hand directed its presidential aspirants to pay N40 million for the two forms while the governorship aspirants are required to pay N20 million for the same.

The parties also fixed various prices for nomination forms into the National and State House of Assemblies.

Bawa said: “When it comes to the issue of monitoring election funds as well as candidates’ funds, that has to do with the work of INEC in this regard but, of course, we are working hand in gloves with INEC and other related agencies in that field to ensure that we follow the money, we know the sources, whether they are legitimate or illegitimate because that is what concerns us.

“You know that we are concerned about good governance. We are concerned about transparency and accountability. We are also concerned about ensuring that corrupt elements are not given leadership positions in this country.

“That is one of the things we are working behind the scene to ensure that at least we make our positions known on some certain actors within the political space in this country.”

