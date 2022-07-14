2023: Eight things to know about Kwankwanso’s running mate, Idahosa

The presidential candidate under the banner of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwanso, recently made public the nomination of Pastor Isaac Idaosa as his running mate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Below are eight key things about the vice presidential candidate.

1. Pastor Isaac Idahosa was born into the family of six children and he is third of the lot.

2. He spent much of his early life in the predominantly Muslim north, precisely in Minna, Niger State, where he and his siblings grew up. He had his formal education there and enjoyed scholarship up to the university level in Niger State.

3. He is married to Christie Idahosa with two children, Christabell and Osagie.

4. He is a qualified Mechanical Engineer with all it requires for him to practice.

Read also:Kwankwaso picks Lagos based Pastor Isaac Idahosa as running mate

5. He is the presiding Bishop and the senior pastor of God First Ministry, popularly known as Illumination Assembly, Lekki Light Centre (LLC), Ajah, Lagos, a church he started more than 25 years ago.

6. Bishop Isaac Idahosa is arguably one of the richest pastors in Nigeria with a Ministry, which has been tagged a ‘Celebrity Church,’ believed to be worth well over N3 billion.

7. A gospel musician with three albums to his credit, Idahosa received a United Nations Peace Ambassadorial award.

8. He was also decorated by the Lagos State Government as one of the few Mayors of the Lagos State Traffic Management (LASTMA).

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now