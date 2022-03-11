2023: Ekweremadu joins Enugu governorship race

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Friday declared his intention to vie for the Enugu State governorship seat in 2023.

Ekweremadu, who disclosed this to journalists at the Best Western Hotel in Enugu, said he would be a part to any zoning arrangement in the state.

He promised to give the people of the state good governance if elected next year.

He said: “Enugu State gave me huge opportunities to serve as pioneer Council Chairman of Aninri Local Government Area, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Secretary to the State Government, five-term senator, three-term Deputy President of the Senate, Deputy Speaker and Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament. I have served on a number of important committees and in several global positions.

“In the course of this journey, I have met world leaders, business leaders, and made friends in both private and public sectors of the national and global economies. I have had the opportunity to understand how states and nations are transformed. A good example is a city like Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, which was a desert, but has now become the world’s most digitalized city and a global investment hub. I have an insight into the economic transformation taking place in Rwanda.

“As a senator, I worked hard to put forward necessary bills and motions on constitutional amendments, security, education, economy, health and electoral reform, that have impacted and are still impacting positively on the wellbeing of our people. I have initiated life-changing projects in our communities, beyond my constituency, in the very important areas of water, road, educational infrastructure, health, power, and many more.

“I always wish I could do more. I have the will, but the means are limited, I am limited to what I could mobilize as a legislator in developmental projects and programmes. At this point, therefore, I believe it is time to focus on Enugu State and Enugu people without whom I would not be who and what I am today. The governorship of Enugu State will offer me a good platform to serve our dear state more and better.”

