2023: El-Rufai inaugurates APC Campaign Council in Kaduna, reaffirms support for Tinubu

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Thursday, inaugurated the All Progressive Congress (APC) Campaign Council in the state.

In his address at the event, the governor pledged his total support for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said: “Bola Tinubu is our candidate whom we all supported to get the ticket and we are sure we will not regret it.

“He is an experienced leader, he has shown what he can do in Lagos State, we expect him to apply the same magic formula to transform Nigeria for the better.

“Tinubu is a leader who will be just, fair and equitable to all.”

El-Rufai, therefore said the task before the campaign council was to ensure total victory for the APC in the 2023 general elections.

He said his administration has done a lot in the last seven-and-half years and changed the narrative of governance and the advancement of the common man.

He insisted that a vote for APC in 2023 would be a vote for progress and development.

In his speech, the APC governorship candidate in the state, Uba Sani, promised to carry everyone along and urged members of the campaign council to see their responsibility as a challenge and work as a team to deliver on their mandate.

The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, urged all candidates and members of the council to work harmoniously for the success of the party next year.

