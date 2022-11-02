‘2023 election a payback time for Tinubu,’ Shettima tells Hausa community in Lagos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, said on Wednesday the 2023 election was payback time by the people of the north to the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his past support to the region.

Shettima, who stated this when he visited the Hausa community in Alaba-Rago, Iba Local Council Development Area (LCDA), urged them to vote for the former Lagos State governor next year.

The former Borno State governor was accompanied on the trip by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Kano State counterpart, Abdullah Ganduje, APC Chairman in Lagos, Cornelius Ojelabi, and all Arewa leaders in the state.

He said Tinubu supported President Muhamadu Buhari by giving him bloc votes from the South-West in 2015 and 2019.

He added that the APC candidate provided the platform for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to contest the 2007 presidential election when was chased out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and did the same for former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, in 2011.

The ex-governor said: ”We are people of honour, we should honour our pledge and promise. This is payback time for the north to support Tinubu.”

On his part, Ganduje said the issue of Tinubu had been settled in the north.

”Kano State wants votes from you for Tinubu. You have to promise us you will surpass Kano in your votes for Tinubu,” Ganduje said.

