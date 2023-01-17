2023 election in Rivers will be ‘fight to finish’, Wike vows

The 2023 elections in Rivers State will be a “fight to finish”, according to Governor Nyesom Wike, as he noted that the election is coming at a crucial moment that the electorate will use to decide who will govern the state in the next tenure.

Wike, the leader of the G-5 governors, a group of recalcitrant governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who made the assertion on Monday at the party’s flag-off campaign rally held at the Felix Obuah Pavilion, Omoku Town in Ogba-Egbema- Ndoni Local Government area, gave the assurance that the party was going to win all the positions at the end of the elections.

Wike further emphasised that in previous elections, the PDP had won the governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and State of Assembly seats, and in the forth coming election, the situation would not be different.

“We have never failed in anything we have told you. Success has always been with us. God has been with us. This time is not going to be different. God will continue to lead us,” Wike said.

READ ALSO:Wike promises to expose corruption in NDDC

“It is a fight to finish. Do not be afraid. We are going to win at the end of the day. You know that we have always won. We will continue to win.

“You have to listen to your leaders through the DG (director general) of the campaign. They will come back to you, sit you down and tell you where we are heading to.

Seemingly taking a swipe at the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, Wike said:

“That is how you know those who hate Rivers State, that is how you know those who love us. If you hate Rivers State, we will not give you our vote. We will only give our vote to those who love Rivers state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now