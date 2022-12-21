2023 election not about ethnicity, religion – Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said on Wednesday the 2023 general elections would provide the opportunity to elect the leader of their choice.

Obi, who addressed his supporters in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, encouraged Nigerians to make competence their primary consideration during next year’s presidential election.



READ ALSO: ‘There is no credible pathway for Obi near the first two spots,’ Soludo dismisses LP candidate’s 2023 chances

He said: “2023 elections will be the turn of the people to elect who will be their leaders and not for any candidate’s turn; it is not going to be by tribe, religion because poverty and hardship do not recognize such things.

“Rather people should consider competence, capability and capacity. It is going to be based on whoever has the required mental and physical energy and capacity.”

