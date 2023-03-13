2023 ELECTION: Peter Obi says his problem is not with Tinubu, but the electoral process

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, has stated that he harbors no animosity towards the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, regarding the Independent National Electoral Commission’s pronouncement of winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Obi made this clarification on Monday while speaking during an interview on Arise TV.

He said: “I have no issues with Tinubu. He is somebody I have so much respect for as a brother and regard as a father.

“I am only challenging the process through which INEC declared him as the President-elect. I have no issues with his declaration as the President-elect.”

However, Obi called on INEC to be transparent and allow itself to be scrutinised by the public since it is a public institution run by taxpayers’ money.

“I’m not challenging who they declared,” Obi stated, “I’m not challenging whatever…the outcome, I’m challenging the process (through) which they arrived at their declaration.”

“And unless we do that, we’re not going to stop the rascality we witnessed in that election,” he added.

“The process through which people come into office is for me…far more fundamental than what they do thereafter. There is a process of doing things. There is a process of arriving at any destination. Like I said in my press conference, if you’re going to answer ‘His Excellency’, the process of coming to that position must be excellent. If you’re going to be a Bishop, there’s a process of being a Bishop,” Obi said.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and LP’s Obi, who placed second and third in the hotly contested election, were beaten by Tinubu of the APC, who was proclaimed the winner by INEC chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu early on March 1.

