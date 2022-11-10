2023 ELECTIONS: Bauchi NNPP guber candidate decries use of money, gifts to buy votes

The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Bauchi State, Senator Halliru Dauda Jika has decried the habits by some political parties in the state who a measure of salt or N1,000 to helpless electorates with the aim of buying their votes during the 2023 general elections.

The candidate also warned youths and women to shun receiving such gifts for their votes, but to ensure that they vote for credible candidates in the polls to avoid mistakes of the past.

Jika however assured that people of Bauchi state would soon be salvaged from the shackles of abject poverty, disease and ignorance by his incoming administration come 2023 polls.

He spoke at a rally in Bauchi to receive some 50,000 decampees from nine different political parties in the state into the NNPP to boost his aspiration.

Read also:NNPP promises issue-based campaign in 2023

According to him, “Let me correct one thing that is going around in the social media that I am working for someone, they know me, and I am not a coward in politics especially in Bauchi state politics where I was born”.

He stressed that, “I am a bonafide son of the state, so don’t believe them with their mischievous talks that I am here for somebody, APC or PDP, rather I am here to be the next governor of Bauchi state come 2023.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the NNPP, Alhaji Sani Shehu said that the party is counting the days of the incumbent Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed to relinquish power to the party’s candidate, Senator Dauda Jika.

By Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now