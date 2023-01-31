Politics
2023 elections: Buhari orders tight security around Nigeria’s borders
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Nigeria Immigration Service and other security agencies to improve security around the country’s borders ahead of next month’s elections.
The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, stated this during the inauguration of the headquarters of the Katsina State command of NIS on Tuesday.
He said the government was upgrading the agency’s capacity to effectively control the nation’s borders.
The minister also charged the service on the documentation of all migrants in the country.
He said: “The order from President Muhammadu Buhari is that between now and the time we will conclude elections, you must make sure our borders are secured.
READ ALSO: Buhari orders Immigration to beef up security in Nigeria’s borders
“You must make sure that our borders are perfectly secured from illegal immigrants who may want to come in to create problems during elections, or illegally participate in the elections.
“The service should live up to the directives of Mr. President.
“We are deploying electronic digital technology to ensure 24/7 surveillance of the 5,000 kilometres border lines in Katsina State.
“We have already awarded the contract, so, very soon, the Comptroller-General, from his office, will be able to see what is happening anytime at any border point.”
