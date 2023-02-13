2023 ELECTIONS: Buhari unveils operational equipment for police (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday unveiled the newly-acquired operational assets, vehicles, crowd control, and anti-riot equipment for the Nigeria Police Force as the 2023 general elections beckon.

The President, who commissioned the assets at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, charged the security agencies to be proactive in order to ensure peaceful conduct of polls.

The President declared that the eyes of the nation and global community were fixated on the Nigeria Police Force and all law enforcement agencies.

He expressed optimism that the forthcoming general elections would be devoid of violence given the level of preparedness displayed by the security agencies.

The President at the commissioning also stated that he had largely accomplished plans to reposition the police, hoping that the incoming administration would consolidate on his achievements.

Some of the operational assets commissioned include a hundred and twenty-seven operational vehicles.

Other assets unveiled by the President are catchment of arms, ammunition, and riot control agents such as tear gas, tasers, stun guns, pepper sprays, bulletproof vests, helmets, and other personal protective equipment.

The IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, reassured the President of the readiness of the force to ensure a safe and secure environment for law-abiding citizens to express their constitutional rights during elections.

Baba warned Nigerians against violence at the polls, adding that the force would deal with troubleshooters as demanded by the electoral laws.

