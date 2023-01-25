2023 ELECTIONS: INEC media registration portal down, as deadline looms

As the February 5 deadline looms for the registration of media houses and personnel for coverage of the general elections, the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (imap.inecnigeria.org) is experiencing downtime.

Multiple efforts by Ripples Nigeria to register its media team for the elections have been unsuccessful as inquiries attributed the situation to a downtime due to concurrent efforts by many media house to register, in order to beat the deadline.

The electoral commission, via a memo issued on its website, categorically stated that there would be no late or manual registration.

It also stated that the portal would be accessible from Thursday, Jan. 5 to Sunday, Feb. 5.

“Late submission shall not be entertained as the portal will automatically shut down on Sunday. Feb. 5 at 5pm.

“There shall be no manual accreditation”, the INEC noted.

However, inquiries revealed that a number of media house and journalists were experiencing the same problems in trying to register to cover the elections.



