Politics
2023 ELECTIONS: INEC promises to address all challenges in states
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promised that it would address all the challenges that came up during yesterday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in some states.
INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu made the promise while declaring open the National Collation Centre for the 2023 election on Sunday afternoon.
While declaring open the centre located inside the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, Yakubu declared that only INEC was empowered by law to release results.
While acknowledging some of the challenges witnessed in some states, with a promise that the Commission would look into all the cases, Yakubu explained that the collation process was a four-step approach and every of the proceeding would be held in the open.
