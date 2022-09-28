2023 elections make or mar for Nigeria – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said on Wednesday the 2023 general elections would be very decisive for the country.

The former president, according to a statement issued by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, stated this when the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Daniel Okoh, visited him at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Penthouse residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He urged Nigerians to stand for justice and equity next year.

Obasanjo said: “In the next election if we do not watch it, it may make or break Nigeria. And I pray that it will make Nigeria.

“If you stand on the truth, you stand for justice and equity, it is then that politicians will not be able to mess us around and I will say it with all sense of responsibility now if we do not watch it, the politicians will wreck this country and we will all regret it.

“And where can we look for salvation, that is where you religious leaders have a significant role to play.”

