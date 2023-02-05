2023 Elections: Meta to launch election operations centre in Nigeria

Social networking site, Meta, has hinted on plans to activate elections operations center in Nigeria to cover the country’s 2023 general elections.

Meta’s Head of Public Policy for Anglophone West Africa, Adaora Ikenze, made the announcement in a post titled: ‘How Meta is preparing for Nigeria’s 2023 general elections’.

Adaora stated that the project was design to help ensure a safe and secure general election in the country.

READ ALSO:Meta to reinstate Trump’s Facebook account. 2 other stories and a trivia

The centre is expected to invest in “people and technology to reduce the spread of misinformation and remove harmful content across its apps.”

“As election day approaches, we will activate a Nigeria-specific elections operations center focused on identifying potential threats across our apps and technologies in real-time, accelerating our response time.

“This initiative will bring together experts from across our company on our intelligence, data science, engineering, research, operations, public policy and legal teams.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now