Tech
2023 Elections: Meta to launch election operations centre in Nigeria
Social networking site, Meta, has hinted on plans to activate elections operations center in Nigeria to cover the country’s 2023 general elections.
Meta’s Head of Public Policy for Anglophone West Africa, Adaora Ikenze, made the announcement in a post titled: ‘How Meta is preparing for Nigeria’s 2023 general elections’.
Adaora stated that the project was design to help ensure a safe and secure general election in the country.
The centre is expected to invest in “people and technology to reduce the spread of misinformation and remove harmful content across its apps.”
“As election day approaches, we will activate a Nigeria-specific elections operations center focused on identifying potential threats across our apps and technologies in real-time, accelerating our response time.
“This initiative will bring together experts from across our company on our intelligence, data science, engineering, research, operations, public policy and legal teams.”
