2023 ELECTIONS: NYSC deploys over 200,000 corps members to INEC

Brig.-Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed, the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has claimed that over 200,000 corps members have been deployed as INEC ad-hoc staff ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ahmed made this known on Tuesday at a press conference in Abuja, urging the corps members to be conscious of the area they find themselves in during the elections.

Ahmed explained that the corps members deployed for the elections were expected to be fully dressed in the NYSC uniforms; while those who would not participate and do not live in the corpers’ lodge are to remain in mufti in order not to be targeted. Ahmed said in case of any emergency, the NYSC had established a distress call centre at the headquarters with number 6972 for corps members to call for prompt response.

According to him: “They must not accept food from anybody; as they go, they should carry at least their service support along with them that is all that they will use on that day.

“Any form of gratification or any form of gift, we don’t expect corps members to accept. All we’re asking them to do is go and perform their duty as expected of them and leave.

“As you are aware, my priority since I assumed duty is the issue of security and welfare.

“The welfare of the corps members as well was presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and it promised to take care of it.

“Not only their security but wherever they will be taken to – right from where they will sleep before being taken to their respective places of duty.

“INEC promised to provide the NYSC members with sleeping kits and all that they require.”

“Part of our discussion with the Inspector-General of Police and the Department of State Services is that their places be taken into consideration in terms of security.

“The provision of security to their lodges and where they are accommodated is also factored in as part of the security of their lives and properties.

“So, we don’t expect them to go beyond the confines of the places.”

He said the corps members had been trained rigorously by the NYSC and the INEC on what to do.

”The corps members have been issued guidelines that will guide them in the discharge of their election duties.

”They are well informed and are ever ready to serve the nation in this capacity, we warned that anyone caught engaging in election malpractice will be dealt with according to the law,” he said.

By Mohammed Taoheed

